Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $600.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

