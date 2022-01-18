Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $600.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

