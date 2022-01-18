Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $729.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $710.21 million to $750.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stantec by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,350. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41. Stantec has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

