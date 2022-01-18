State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 10,450 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

