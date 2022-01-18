State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,026,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

