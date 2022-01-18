State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.