State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of CCEP opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

