State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

