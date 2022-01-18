State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,332,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 624,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,857,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of HR opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

