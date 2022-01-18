State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 417.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

