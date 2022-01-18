Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

