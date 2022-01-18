Stellar Trading Down 1.1% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and approximately $379.80 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00184251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00202668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.70 or 0.07527212 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,306 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,716,120 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

