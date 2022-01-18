Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.78

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 9246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

