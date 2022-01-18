Stipend (SPD) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Stipend has a total market cap of $303,432.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,085.08 or 0.99995636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00091331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00321566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.62 or 0.00429165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00159700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,967,035 coins and its circulating supply is 12,967,038 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

