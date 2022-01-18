Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 163,326 put options on the company. This is an increase of 560% compared to the average daily volume of 24,761 put options.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $103.96. 9,744,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 258,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $341,594,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

