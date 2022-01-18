Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 163,326 put options on the company. This is an increase of 560% compared to the average daily volume of 24,761 put options.
NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $103.96. 9,744,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.46.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
