Stora Enso Oyj to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

SEOAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.26.

SEOAY stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

