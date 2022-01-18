Strong (STRONG) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $582.65 or 0.01391428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $80.56 million and $12.82 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

