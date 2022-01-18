Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Studio City International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 3,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $672.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

