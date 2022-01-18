Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.98

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 267850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

