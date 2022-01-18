SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
STKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,484,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
