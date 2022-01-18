Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 408106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

