Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHO. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

