Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHO. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.
NYSE:SHO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
