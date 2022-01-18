Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of SZKMY traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

