SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $771.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $783.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $25.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $678.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,270. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

