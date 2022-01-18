SVB Leerink Weighs in on Molecular Partners AG’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Molecular Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.49) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

MOLN opened at $31.89 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.