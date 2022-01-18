Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $5.88 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.