Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

