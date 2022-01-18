Swiss National Bank Buys 3,500 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,784 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,150 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 28.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,223 shares of the software’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,987 shares of company stock worth $22,555,586 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

