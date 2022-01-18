Swiss National Bank Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 124.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CWT opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

