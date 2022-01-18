Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 551.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,019,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of ALE opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

