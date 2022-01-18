Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.