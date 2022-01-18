Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,300 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.