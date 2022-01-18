Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,000 shares of company stock worth $21,148,000. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

