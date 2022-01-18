Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

