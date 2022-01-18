T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

