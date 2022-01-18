T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average is $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

