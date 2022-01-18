Tadpole Finance Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.92 or 0.00014016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $8,855.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.