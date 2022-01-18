Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.02.

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.80 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

