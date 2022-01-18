Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 137706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,061,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,849,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

