TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

