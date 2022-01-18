TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

MODV opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.81.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

