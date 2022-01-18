TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after buying an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,557,000 after buying an additional 98,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

