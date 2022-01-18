TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gentherm by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

