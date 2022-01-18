TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000.

NYSE GWRE opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

