TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in South State by 18.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

SSB opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.17. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

