Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.01 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insulet were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

