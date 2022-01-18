Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 188.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 186,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,944 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.5% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $185.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

