Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 174,178 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

