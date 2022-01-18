Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,127 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

