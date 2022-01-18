Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$56.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Natixis purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,145,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.