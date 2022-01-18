Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives $16.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

TGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE TGP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 53.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

